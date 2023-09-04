Beachgoers see high tide for Labor Day

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - For some people, Labor Day means a trip to the Crystal Coast, but if you’re going, officials are urging caution for those who decide to get in the water.

Swim-in area flags were posted along the beach strands at Emerald Isle. Weather experts say moderate rip current risks persist across area Crystal Coast beaches, with high rip risks persisting on the outer banks.

Lifeguards say tides along the Emerald Isle beach strand have increased since Tropical Storm Idalia made its way through the east.

Beachgoers say they had to make adjustments due to the tides.

“Yeah we’ve been out here since sunrise so we probably moved like four times now just scooting back and I’m surprised by how high it’s coming up but yeah we might have to move again here in a few minutes so yeah it’s a little bit rough not too bad but yeah I feel like you can kind of tell that it stormed last week a little bit,” said NC State Student Chloe Wilder.

Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue says lifeguard stands were removed from the beach strand last week in preparation for the storm system but will be put back on the beach this week.

