Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Beachgoers see high tide for Labor Day

Swim-in area flags were posted along the beach strands at Emerald Isle.
Swim-in area flags were posted along the beach strands at Emerald Isle.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - For some people, Labor Day means a trip to the Crystal Coast, but if you’re going, officials are urging caution for those who decide to get in the water.

Swim-in area flags were posted along the beach strands at Emerald Isle. Weather experts say moderate rip current risks persist across area Crystal Coast beaches, with high rip risks persisting on the outer banks.

Lifeguards say tides along the Emerald Isle beach strand have increased since Tropical Storm Idalia made its way through the east.

Beachgoers say they had to make adjustments due to the tides.

“Yeah we’ve been out here since sunrise so we probably moved like four times now just scooting back and I’m surprised by how high it’s coming up but yeah we might have to move again here in a few minutes so yeah it’s a little bit rough not too bad but yeah I feel like you can kind of tell that it stormed last week a little bit,” said NC State Student Chloe Wilder.

Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue says lifeguard stands were removed from the beach strand last week in preparation for the storm system but will be put back on the beach this week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group was loading onto a charter fishing boat when the collapse happened
Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
Search for Scott Johnson and his dog Baxter at Kill Devil Hills is suspended
U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for a man and his dog at the Outer Banks
Goldsboro shooting leaves teenager & woman injured
ECU football falls at #2 Michigan 30-3
ECU football falls to #2 Michigan on the road

Latest News

As of the 5:00 pm update, the National Hurricane Center are issuing advisories on Katia. Recent...
Tropical Update: Katia loses tropical cyclone status in the Atlantic; Two additional systems are being monitored for possible development.
Eastern Carolinians reflect on Labor Day
Shop owners remember the time meeting Jimmy Buffett after learning about his passing
Community members reminisce on Jimmy Buffett’s time spent in ENC
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sweltering start to the first full week of September; Rain chances increasing late week