Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer

By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy from Michigan is dead after police say he was hit by a utility trailer driven by a family member.

Michigan State Police troopers were called around 3:30 p.m. Friday to a home in Porter Township on reports of a small child being struck by a trailer. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 2-year-old boy, according to WNDU.

Police say lifesaving measures were attempted, but they were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

Police believe a 57-year-old family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with a pickup truck across the property when the boy wandered between the truck and trailer.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group was loading onto a charter fishing boat when the collapse happened
Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach
Goldsboro shooting leaves teenager & woman injured
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
ECU football falls at #2 Michigan 30-3
ECU football falls to #2 Michigan on the road
Shooting in Minot
Early morning shooting in the East leaves one dead

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Labor Day stays sunny and hot
First Alert Forecast September 4, 2023
First Alert Forecast September 4, 2023
Bob Durling, 69, reunited with Courtney Johnson, a nurse, and first responders with the Gilbert...
Off-duty nurse helps save great-grandfather having heart attack roadside
Authorities are investigating a death at the site. (CNN, @ROBBIE_PAGE, X, KYLE M., EDDIE...
Severe rain at Burning Man traps tens of thousands in Nevada desert