Wallace Police Department makes multiple arrests following ‘Booze It or Lose It’

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Wallace Police Department hosted a checking station, “’Booze It and Lose It”, Saturday night that led to multiple charges and arrests.

The station was at the intersection of NC 41, Southerland Street, and Teachey Road from 10p.m. to 2 a.m.

Officials say the night led to 54 total charges and multiple arrests, including 6 impaired driving offenses, open containers, various drug and weapons offenses, and several others.

Warsaw Police Department, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, and the NC State Highway Patrol participated in the event. The Forensic Tests for Alcohol branch of the NC Dept. of Health also brought the BAT Mobile while Wallace Fire Department assisted in the lighting and traffic control.

In a Facebook post from the agency, they say “Great job to all those involved, especially Sgt. Darrell Blanton who spearheaded these efforts. There is no doubt that lives were saved last night thanks to the tireless efforts of all those involved. #BoozeItandLoseIt #ClickItOrTicket”

