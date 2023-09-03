Advertise With Us
U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for a man and his dog at the Outer Banks

Search for Scott Johnson and his dog Baxter at Kill Devil Hills is suspended
Search for Scott Johnson and his dog Baxter at Kill Devil Hills is suspended(Kill Devil Hills PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, V.A. (WITN) - The Coast Guard suspended its search for 47 year-old Scott Johnson, Sunday.

The Coast Guard started their search for Johnson and his dog, Baxter, Thursday after a Dare County, North Carolina, dispatcher reported Johnson was last seen by a neighbor on Aug. 22.

Detectives located his truck and trailer at a local boat ramp.

Following the report, watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector North Carolina analyzed drift patterns and interviewed family members and friends, as well as worked with local authorities, to assist in search efforts.

The crew aboard Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder, a Fast Response Cutter homeported in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, and a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew conducted search patterns off the coast of Manteo, North Carolina, that covered approximately 1,168 square miles over the course of 7 hours.

Johnson reportedly said he was planning to take his 23-foot sport fisher underway to troubleshoot a maintenance issue he was having with the vessel.

It is not known where he was going or how long he planned to be gone for.

Johnson’s vehicle and boat trailer were located Thursday night by local detectives at North Carolina Wildlife Access Boat Ramp in the vicinity of Pirates Cove Marina.

Anyone with information about where Johnson is, is urged to alert local authorities.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

