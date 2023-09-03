Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Hotter and humid weather returns heading into Labor Day Monday

Increasing sunshine and humidity lingers for the first week of September
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mother Nature is cranking up the heat, just in time for your Labor Day. Air temperatures across the east will start off in the mid to upper 60s, but once diurnal heating locks in, we will quickly soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon. Be sure to take extra precautions heading to the beach tomorrow afternoon. Although there aren’t any tropical systems affecting us here in Eastern NC, the seas are still a bit choppy along the coast. So please be aware of the beach flags and rip current risk.

Starting on Tuesday, a building ridge from the mid-atlantic will move into Eastern NC. This will allow for a few scorching days to occur across the area. Air temperatures may approach the low to mid 90s with a few spots closer to I-95 approaching the upper 90s during the day. Towards the latter half of the week, an upper-air disturbance will descend over us, helping to boost rain chances.

TROPICS: For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach
Goldsboro shooting leaves teenager & woman injured
Wallace Police Department 'Booze It and Lose It'
Wallace Police Department makes multiple arrests following ‘Booze It or Lose It’