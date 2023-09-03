Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A dock collapse at a charter fishing business has injured several people.

Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Michael Simpson said it happened around 7 a.m. on a 12 foot portion of the dock at Captain Stacy Fishing Center.

Simpson said a group was loading onto a charter fishing boat when the collapse happened.

Ten people fell into the water according to the chief.

Five were hurt and taken to the hospital. Simpson described their injuries as not serious.

Five others refused treatment, officials said.

Simpson said that the dock has been marked off and secured from public access and that building inspectors have been contacted.

