Goldsboro shooting leaves teenager & woman injured

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting in Eastern Carolina has left at least one girl and a woman injured.

On September 2nd, around 8:13, the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Day Circle for reports of a shooting.

According to officers, 34-year-old Sadel Horton was suffering from a gunshot wound, and a 12-year-old girl was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both of the victims were taken to Wayne UNC Health Care, where Horton was eventually released according to officials.

The 12-year-old was transported to ECU Health for further treatment. We’re told she is stable.

Officials also say, a third victim, a 13-year-old girl, also arrived at Wayne UNC Health Care in a personal vehicle. She was also eventually released.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

