Week 3 Endzone Report - get all the week 3 High School Football scores right here!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Here in the East, we saw a schedule shake-up for week three of the high school football season as Tropical Storm Idalia passed through moving several games around to avoid the weather and water-soaked fields in the east.

There were lots of High School Football action across the area and across the state tonight - check out your favorite school’s score from across North Carolina:

Alexander Central 17, North Iredell 15

Andrews 56, New Faith Christian, Ga. 0

Apex 35, Harnett Central 15

Ashe County 40, West Wilkes 0

Asheville Roberson 35, Sylva Smoky Mountain 7

Bessemer City 46, Avery County 0

Brevard 34, Asheville Erwin 14

Bunn 42, Granville Central 6

Burlington Cummings 54, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6

Burlington Williams 17, Southern Durham 8

Cameron Union Pines 58, Western Harnett 0

Canton Pisgah 42, Hampton, Tenn. 14

Carrollwood Day, Fla. 38, Arden Christ School 14

Central Davidson 44, West Davidson 0

Charlotte Christian 41, Belmont South Point 36

Charlotte Harding 49, Charlotte Garinger 12

Charlotte Olympic 21, West Cabarrus 14

Charlotte Providence 41, Gastonia Huss 20

Charlotte Providence Day 42, Charlotte Catholic 7

Cherokee 41, Choctaw Central, Miss. 37

China Grove Carson 21, Monroe Piedmont 3

Christ the King High School 17, Lake Norman Charter 7

Clayton 45, Raleigh Wakefield 7

Clinton 41, Lumberton 6

Concord Cox Mill 45, Charlotte Country Day 27

Concord Robinson 40, Concord 0

Cornelius Hough 20, Dutch Fork, S.C. 17

Croatan 25, East Carteret 0

Davidson Community School 35, Corvian 28

Davie County 32, North Davidson 3

DH Conley 15, J.B. Hunt 25

Durham Jordan 45, Wake Forest Heritage 7

East Davidson 38, Trinity 18

East Duplin 49, Richlands 14

East Forsyth 27, Asheville Reynolds 21

East Gaston 35, Belmont Cramer 14

East Lincoln 28, Lincolnton 14

East Surry 20, West Stokes 0

East Wilkes 48, North Wilkes 2

Eastern Alamance 48, Northern Guilford 44

Edenton Holmes 20, Rocky Mount 9

Enka 28, Rosman 14

Erwin Triton 36, Raleigh Sanderson 28

Farmville Central 61, Pamlico County 6

Fayetteville Westover 34, Fairmont 8

Franklinton 34, Louisburg 6

Friendship 28, Willow Spring 6

Garner 33, Raleigh Millbrook 28

Gastonia Forestview 27, Morganton Freedom 19

Gates County 42, Manteo 16

Gray’s Creek 56, Fayetteville Pine Forest 35

Greensboro Dudley 54, Durham Hillside 8

Hayesville 49, Georgia Force Christian, Ga. 27

Hendersonville 50, East Henderson 8

Hertford County 39, Bertie County 8

High Point Christian Academy 28, North Raleigh Christian 14

Hoke County 47, Fayetteville Byrd 6

Holly Ridge Dixon 29, South Lenoir 16

Holly Springs 31, Fuquay-Varina 0

Hope Mills South View 43, Durham Riverside 0

Huntersville Hopewell 20, Charlotte Berry Tech 12

Indian Land, S.C. 27, Palisades 26

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 38, Hickory Ridge 22

Jacksonville White Oak 24, Southwest Onslow 14

Kings Mountain 23, Lawndale Burns 14

Kinston 26, Ayden-Grifton 20

Lake Norman 34, Asheville 7

Lenoir Hibriten 50, West Caldwell 7

Lexington 45, South Stanly 6

Marshville Forest Hills 41, Walkertown 6

Matthews Weddington 44, West Forsyth 22

Metrolina Christian Academy 35, Charlotte Latin 0

Mitchell County 22, Alleghany County 14

Monroe 48, Mint Hill Rocky River 7

Monroe Parkwood 37, East Mecklenburg 32

Monroe Sun Valley 34, Charlotte Myers Park 33

Monroe Union Academy 50, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Mooresville 48, West Rowan 7

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 41, Roanoke Rapids 8

Mount Airy 56, Surry Central 0

Mount Pleasant 31, Central Cabarrus 14

Nash Central 65, Goldsboro 0

New Hanover County 42, Jacksonville Northside 7

Newton Grove Midway 40, North Johnston 36

Newton-Conover 46, East Rutherford 39

North Brunswick 43, Swansboro 0

North Buncombe 22, Madison County 6

North Duplin 50, Jones County 0

North Forsyth 35, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

North Henderson 44, Swannanoa Owen 7

North Moore 38, Pittsboro Northwood 12

North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 35, West Brunswick 7

North Pitt 32, South Central Pitt 16

North Rowan 38, Anson County 28

Northeast Guilford 26, Eden Morehead 7

Northern Nash 34, Greenville Rose 20

Northwest Guilford 48, Winston-Salem Reynolds 17

Oak Grove 33, Jamestown Ragsdale 0

Pembroke Swett 33, Red Springs 13

Perquimans 37, Pasquotank County 14

Person 35, Northern Durham 19

Princeton 41, Goldsboro Rosewood 34

Providence Grove 26, Kernersville McGuinness 20

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 26, Richmond County 9

Raleigh Leesville Road 28, Spring Lake Overhills 0

Raleigh St. David’s 55, Lee Christian 0

Randleman 56, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0

Robbinsville 28, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 17

Rocky Point Trask 55, Sandhills Titans 6

Rolesville 56, East Wake 0

Salemburg Lakewood 67, Lejeune 28

Salisbury 65, East Rowan 7

Scotland 49, Marlboro County, S.C. 26

Shelby Crest 53, Shelby 38

South Brunswick 26, St. Pauls 21

South Caldwell 48, North Surry 22

South Davidson 42, North Stokes 0

South Granville 21, Knightdale 14

South Johnston 28, Wendell Corinth Holders 12

SouthWest Edgecombe 27, Eastern Wayne 20

Southeast Alamance 55, Chatham Central 6

Southeast Guilford 36, Lee County 29

Southern Alamance 65, Chapel Hill 27

Southern Nash 42, Wilson Fike 14

Southern Pines Pinecrest 27, Apex Middle Creek 24

Southwest Guilford 34, High Point Central 0

Statesville 22, South Iredell 15

Swain County 40, Franklin 13

Tarboro 62, North Edgecombe 6

Thomasville 25, High Point Andrews 6

Thomasville Ledford 57, Trinity Wheatmore 7

Valdese Draughn 33, East Burke 24

Wake Forest 31, Southeast Raleigh 6

Watauga County 47, Maiden 21

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 31, South Mecklenburg 7

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 38, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 35

Wayne Christian 62, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

Waynesville Tuscola 44, McDowell County 22

Weldon 64, Rocky Mount Prep 0

West Carteret 28, Fayetteville Smith 0

West Charlotte 21, Charlotte Independence 20

West Columbus 27, West Bladen 15

West Henderson 48, Polk County 6

West Lincoln 49, Newton Foard 20

West Mecklenburg 30, Gastonia Ashbrook 21

Western Alamance 32, North Stanly 21

Whiteville 42, Warsaw Kenan 7

Wilkes Central 47, Morganton Patton 0

Wilmington Hoggard 27, Wallace-Rose Hill 18

Wilson Beddingfield 14, Greene Central 8

Wilson Prep 21, Warren County 0

Winston-Salem Parkland 42, Winston-Salem Prep 0

