Teen killed, another person injured in shooting at Louisiana high school

Two males were shot, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Deputies responded to a shooting at Port Allen High School in Louisiana during a sporting event Friday night.

Two males were shot, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Landon Groger.

Groger told WAFB a 15-year-old was killed and a 28-year-old was transferred to the hospital with injuries.

One victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. A medical helicopter was dispatched for the second victim, officials said.

As of approximately 9 p.m., police said the shooter was not in custody.

The shooting happened during halftime of a football game between Brusly and Port Allen high schools, a witness told WAFB.

The remainder of the game was called off after the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

