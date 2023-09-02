Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Labor day weekend continues to be warm and pleasant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we continue to move further into the Labor Day weekend, rain chances remain scarce through midweek as a building ridge of high pressure settles in over the area. Atmospheric conditions over the next 48 hours will support temperatures approaching the mid to upper 80s, with overnight lows in the 60s. This is typical of late September weather.

By mid to late next week, low level moisture may flow in from the Gulf of Mexico, eventually reaching The Carolinas, Tuesday into Wednesday. Surface daytime heating and sinking air may become conducive for air temperatures to approach the low to mid 90s

Our best chance of rain could sneak in Thursday and next weekend, as a few of our hometowns could see some relief.

As for those who are heading to the beaches this weekend, do expect rip currents to remain on the moderate and high side from the Crystal Coast to the Outer Banks, as the. Be mindful to any of the flags that will be flying on the ENC beaches.

