People in the East prepare for Labor Day weekend after Tropical Storm Idalia

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emerald Isle is the place to be when it comes to the Crystal Coast during a holiday weekend.

Tropical Storm Idalia made its mark on Wednesday evening into Thursday afternoon. On Friday, however, the weather of blue skies and sunshine made it seem like a tropical storm did not just go through the east.

“It’s beautiful today,” said Ed Franzoe, who is visiting Emerald Isle from Apex. “No humidity, it is comfortable and lovely.”

With school starting and summer coming to an end, that does not stop people from enjoying the blue skies and soaking up the sun. The Interim Fire Chief for Emerald Isle says Labor Day weekend is a busy time of year for the strand.

“We still see a lot of beachgoers coming to our beach strand,” said Interim Fire Chief William Matthias. “We see a different type of beachgoer. Someone who is an empty nester, or no longer in school.”

However, on Thursday afternoon, just 24 hours prior, the weather looked much different. Different areas along the coast experience high winds, flooding, and heavy rain.

“Where we were, we got a little bit of weather really. No rain at all, just some wind,” said Daniel Rakes, who visits Emerald Isle for the long weekend.

It was not just Rakes who did not see much weather disturbance, but Franzoe too.

“We came in from Apex,” said Franzoe. “The weather was beautiful there, and we were driving into the tail end of the rain here.”

Though the weather is beautiful for the long weekend, Interim Chief Matthias, says rip currents are still considered dangerous, especially after a storm like Idalia.

“A lot of times when we see the tropical system come over us,” said Interim Chief Matthias. “WE see a lot of left over water volume come into our beach strand, so that water volume intensifies that rip current risk and also creates more rip currents along the beach.”

Lifeguards spend Friday morning training and patrolling the areas that are at risk, so family and friends can relax over the holiday weekend.

“Some sunshine, spend a lot of family time together, and make some memories,” said Chase Thacker, another visitor to Emerald Isle.

Officials want to remind people that rip currents can be difficult to spot while on the beach, so it is important to check the color of the flags so people know the conditions of the water and area before going heading to the beach.

If you are stuck in a rip current, simply swim parallel to the shore until you’re in the wave zone, and then return to the shore.

