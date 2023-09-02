Fire Chief retires after more than 37 years

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Former New Bern Fire and Rescue Chief Robert Boyd will no longer stand at the helm of the department.

Boyd has served on the Fire Dept. since 1991 and served as an intricate part of the expansion of the department – increasing the number of paid firefighters and staff positions within the department to improve emergency response. A change Boyd said made all the difference in one of the biggest most recent natural disasters in Hurricane Florence. Allowing the department to perform over 700 rescues with not a single death.

Boyd’s last day with the department was Thursday.

Division Fire Chief Jim McConnell will serve as interim Chief for the city of New Bern until the city decides on a permanent chief in the coming weeks.

