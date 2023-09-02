Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Fire Chief retires after more than 37 years

By Deric Rush
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Former New Bern Fire and Rescue Chief Robert Boyd will no longer stand at the helm of the department.

Boyd has served on the Fire Dept. since 1991 and served as an intricate part of the expansion of the department – increasing the number of paid firefighters and staff positions within the department to improve emergency response. A change Boyd said made all the difference in one of the biggest most recent natural disasters in Hurricane Florence. Allowing the department to perform over 700 rescues with not a single death.

Boyd’s last day with the department was Thursday.

Division Fire Chief Jim McConnell will serve as interim Chief for the city of New Bern until the city decides on a permanent chief in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
The official data and track of Tropical Depression 12 as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Four named storms in the Atlantic with a possible fifth on the way
Rose Glover
Grand jury indicts Greenville mayor pro tem for withdrawing money from dead man’s bank account
An alligator in the yard of WECT viewer Mark Todd
Viewer spots alligator in yard as Idalia passes southeastern N.C.
Power outage
Crews working to restore power in ENC have already restored thousands

Latest News

People in the East prepare for Labor Day weekend after Tropical Storm Idalia
People in the East prepare for Labor Day weekend after Tropical Storm Idalia
LCC implements new technology that allows teachers to teach live virtual classes.
Virtual instructional studio introduced to Lenoir Community College
Beaches along the coast start to get busy ahead of Labor Day weekend.
People in the East prepare for Labor Day weekend after Tropical Storm Idalia
ECU vs Michigan Preview
ECU vs Michigan Preview