ECU football team takes positives from learning experience at #2 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI (WITN) - The ECU football team opened its season in the Big House against second ranked Michigan in front over 109 thousand fans.

“It was real exciting but once the ball is snapped you know it seems like a lot of those people disappear,” says ECU defensive back Julius Wood.

“There’s not going to be a bigger stage we are going to play on all year,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “I am pleased with how a lot of our guys handled the environment really well.”

The Pirates falling 30-3 to the number two team in the land. J.J. McCarthy connected with Roman Wilson for three touchdown passes. Although the first one most feel he threw past the line of scrimmage which is illegal.

“Me and the officials on our side thought that he was,” said coach Houston, “But I guess his back right toe nail was still behind the line.”

Coach Houston did see positive things, but he’s not happy leaving there with a loss like that.

“Obviously they were the better team today. I felt good about the way our kids competed most of the day. A little disappointed in the lull we had in the third quarter. From a competing and physicality standpoint we held our own at times.”

The defense able to keep the Wolverines run game in check for the most part holding Michigan to 122 yards rushing. Blake Corum had 72 yards and a touchdown.

The defense did make some big stops around the goal line to be proud of. Holding the Wolverines to just seven second half points.

“Great job on the first series of the ball game keeping Michigan pinned deep making them punt out of their own end zone,” said coach Houston, “Great job with the goal line stand in the third quarter because I thought it brought us back to life.”

“It’s going to be good to watch this film. We are going to grow from it, we are going to move on from it,” says Wood, “There’s a lot of positives we can take out of this, a lot of negatives we can grow from. I just think we just needed this game.”

Coach Houston did go with two quarterbacks in the game. Mason Garcia started and Alex Flinn came in to relieve him in the first half. Garcia came back in to close out the game leading them to their field goal at the end.

The plan at quarterback going forward is similar.

“A lot of guys in our locker room that believe in both of them,” says Coach Houston, “Maybe this is going to be an unorthodox year I don’t know. Maybe this is going to be a two quarterback team? I don’t know.”

One thing Houston does know is this game at Michigan needs to be put behind them in a hurry.

“We got to grow up pretty fast because come tomorrow we got to get ready for Marshall,” says Coach Houston, “Get ready for our home opener. Nobody has got any time to hang their head or feel sorry for themselves or anything like that.”

Maybe they can get their first win of the season at home next Saturday.

