ECU football falls to #2 Michigan on the road

Michigan 30, ECU 3
ECU football falls at #2 Michigan 30-3
ECU football falls at #2 Michigan 30-3(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN (WITN) - The ECU football team took on the Michigan Wolverines in front of 109,480 fans falling at the Big House 30-3 in their season opener on Saturday.

The Pirates getting their only points of the game on a field goal as time expired.

J.J. McCarthy found Roman Wilson three times through the air for touchdowns. The Pirates minimized the damage by the Wolverines running attack. They held them to 122 yards rushing as team. Blake Corum had 73 of those yards and a touchdown.

The Pirates played with both Mason Garcia who started at quarterback and Alex Flinn who played most of the middle two quarters. Garcia closed out the game and led them on two drives into the Michigan end.

The Pirates fall to 0-1. They will face Marshall in their home opener next Saturday at 4 PM at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

