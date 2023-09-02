ECU fans come together to celebrate this year’s season opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pirate football started off with a bang as the Pirates went head-to-head with the number two-ranked team in the nation.

Pirate Nation celebrated the season opener of ECU football as the Pirates faced the Michigan Wolverines at the Big House.

Michigan defeated ECU 30-3 in the opening game but that didn’t stop ECU fans from supporting their favorite team and holding on to the chance of being the underdog.

Fans gathered at local sports bars and started the season off right with team colors, great food, and team spirit.

“I think it’s just you know, we bleed purple and gold. Fans love the energy down here, everybody supports us, all the businesses around here, they all support us and this college in a very good way,” ECU fan, Collin Tunstall said.

Though the Pirates lost, ECU fans say there were still stand-out moments worth cheering for throughout the game.

“They got to play great defense, get the defense right, then their offense will come with it,” ECU fan, Larry Sutton Jr. said.

Fans also say that it’s the consistent community support that helps with fan loyalty and continuing to support the Pirates.

“I think the fact that no matter where the game is at or what time it is, everybody is always watching and cheering us on,” ECU fan, Megan Stallings said.

As the underdog, fans say Coach Mike Houston of the ECU Pirates will still bring the Pirates to center stage this year.

“You know I think he will, I think he has a chance, we just have to work on the offense a little bit. Our defense looks outstanding right now, but you know, I think Coach Houston can pull through for us,” Tunstall said.

ECU’s next game will be at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium next Saturday, September 9th and kickoff is at 4 p.m.

Though the season just started, WITN’s Eric Gullickson will bring live coverage both on air and online.

