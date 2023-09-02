Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU fans come together to celebrate this year’s season opener

ECU fans support Pirates in season opener
ECU fans support Pirates in season opener(n/a)
By Baileigh Bockover
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pirate football started off with a bang as the Pirates went head-to-head with the number two-ranked team in the nation.

Pirate Nation celebrated the season opener of ECU football as the Pirates faced the Michigan Wolverines at the Big House.

Michigan defeated ECU 30-3 in the opening game but that didn’t stop ECU fans from supporting their favorite team and holding on to the chance of being the underdog.

Fans gathered at local sports bars and started the season off right with team colors, great food, and team spirit.

“I think it’s just you know, we bleed purple and gold. Fans love the energy down here, everybody supports us, all the businesses around here, they all support us and this college in a very good way,” ECU fan, Collin Tunstall said.

Though the Pirates lost, ECU fans say there were still stand-out moments worth cheering for throughout the game.

“They got to play great defense, get the defense right, then their offense will come with it,” ECU fan, Larry Sutton Jr. said.

Fans also say that it’s the consistent community support that helps with fan loyalty and continuing to support the Pirates.

“I think the fact that no matter where the game is at or what time it is, everybody is always watching and cheering us on,” ECU fan, Megan Stallings said.

As the underdog, fans say Coach Mike Houston of the ECU Pirates will still bring the Pirates to center stage this year.

“You know I think he will, I think he has a chance, we just have to work on the offense a little bit. Our defense looks outstanding right now, but you know, I think Coach Houston can pull through for us,” Tunstall said.

ECU’s next game will be at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium next Saturday, September 9th and kickoff is at 4 p.m.

Though the season just started, WITN’s Eric Gullickson will bring live coverage both on air and online.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator in the yard of WECT viewer Mark Todd
Viewer spots alligator in yard as Idalia passes southeastern N.C.
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Here is the latest tropical update from the National Hurricane Center, as of the 11 AM advisory...
Three named storms in the Atlantic with a possible fourth on the way
Dayla Timms
POLICE: Child dies after being left in hot car in Jacksonville

Latest News

Here is the latest tropical update from the National Hurricane Center, as Katia is expected to...
Three named storms in the Atlantic with a possible fourth on the way
ECU football falls at #2 Michigan 30-3
ECU football falls to #2 Michigan on the road
ECU head football coach Mike Houston
Where can I watch ECU vs. Michigan on Saturday?
Shooting in Minot
Early morning shooting in the East leaves one dead