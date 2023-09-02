Advertise With Us
Early morning shooting in the East leaves one dead

Shooting in Minot
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has died following an early morning shooting.

Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter notification around 12:53 a.m. at the 900 block of Long Avenue. According to officers, a few moments later, a call was received about a man lying on the sidewalk in front of 931 Tessie St.

Once officers arrived, they said they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted by first responders. However, the victim died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

This is still an active investigation with the Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

First Alert Forecast For September 2, 2023
WITN End Zone 2023 Week Three - Part Two
