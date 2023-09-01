U.S. Coast Guard: Man and his dog missing on Outer Banks

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard is sharing details about a coastal man who hasn’t been seen since August 22nd

Coast Guard officials in a news release Friday said that it got a report Thursday that Scott Johnson, 47, and his dog, Baxter, are missing.

Johnson’s vehicle and boat trailer was found by police Thursday night at the North Carolina Wildlife Access Boat Ramp near Pirate’s Cove Marina in Kill Devil Hills.

It was back on August 22nd that officials said Johnson was last seen by a neighbor saying he was planning to take his 23-foot sport fisher out to trouble shoot a maintenance issue he was having with it.

It’s not known where he was going or for how long.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3880.

