Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

School principal accused of shoplifting 3 times at Walmart in Mississippi

According to affidavits from Waveland PD, Necaise recently left the store on Highway 90 without paying for $123.66 worth of items on August 20th.
By Stephanie Poole and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A high school principal in Mississippi is facing charges of shoplifting from a Walmart.

Bay High School principal Amy Yarborough Necaise is facing misdemeanor shoplifting charges for three different visits to Walmart in Hancock County.

According to affidavits from the Waveland Police Department, Necaise recently left the store without paying for $123.66 worth of items Aug. 20.

Documents show Necaise is accused of also leaving without paying for $25.24 worth of merchandise on Aug. 1. She is accused of leaving without paying $51.25 worth of items on Aug. 15 from the same Walmart.

WLOX reached out to the school board and superintendent multiple times but has been given no comment on the situation at this time.

However, on the Bay Waveland School District website, a position for the Bay High School principal is posted.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
As of the 5 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, there are three other storms that...
Idalia remains out to sea this weekend; Tracking other storms in the Atlantic
Rose Glover
Grand jury indicts Greenville mayor pro tem for withdrawing money from dead man’s bank account
Power outage
Crews working to restore power in ENC have already restored thousands
An alligator in the yard of WECT viewer Mark Todd
Viewer spots alligator in yard as Idalia passes southeastern N.C.

Latest News

In this photo taken with a drone, debris from homes swept off their lots litters a canal amid...
No power and nowhere to stay as rural Florida starts recovering from Hurricane Idalia
FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston went into lockdown Friday.
Rhode Island airport says it’s under lockdown to address potential security threat
U.S. Coast Guard: Man and his dog missing on Outer Banks
FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU
Amy Denney surprised Mikellie Grant in her classroom.
First-year teacher reunites with elementary principal who inspired her career