Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Jagger

Saving Graces 4 Felines says Jagger is very active and constantly wants cuddles.
By WITN Web Team and Jacyn Abbott
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week Saving Graces 4 Felines wants to introduce Jagger.

The organization says Jagger is the sweetest guy and currently looking for his fur-ever home.

The five-year-old was recently left on the front porch of Animal Care of Greenville, but that has not let that deter him from begging for pets and cuddles from anyone in view.

He is about 5 years old and is neutered. Jagger is a big boy and loves exploring and playing. He is friendly and affectionate, and his only agenda is to be loved.

Jagger is up to date on vaccinations, neutered, and is microchipped.

He is very active and has been given a full bill of health from the vet and wants you to see his nice white teeth!!

Saving Graces 4 Felines says Jagger is a active and has been given a full bill of health.
For cats and kittens, the adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required. Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped.

If you would like to meet Jagger or any of the other felines they have, visit their website.

