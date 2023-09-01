Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Ample sunshine and comfy temperatures expected over the weekend

Rough seas thanks to Idalia won’t have any impact on the weather pattern for the holiday weekend
By Russell James
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Daytime heating and clear skies over the viewing area due to a high pressure system, will help to supply additional days of wonderful weather lasting through Labor Day.

With the direct center of the high off to the north and west, we will have a persistent northeasterly flow that should usher in cooler and drier weather into the region. Tonight, expect temperatures to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. For your Sunday, temps will gradually heat up into the 80s.

Afternoon temperatures in the 90s will be the norm next week as each day comes in between 90-93°. The next chance of rain will hold off until Thursday and Friday, largely coming in the form of afternoon heat driven storms.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
The official data and track of Tropical Depression 12 as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Four named storms in the Atlantic with a possible fifth on the way
Rose Glover
Grand jury indicts Greenville mayor pro tem for withdrawing money from dead man’s bank account
An alligator in the yard of WECT viewer Mark Todd
Viewer spots alligator in yard as Idalia passes southeastern N.C.
Power outage
Crews working to restore power in ENC have already restored thousands

Latest News

Virtual learning is used a lot more these days since the pandemic forced a lot of classes to be...
Virtual instructional studio introduced to Lenoir Community College
Autopsy: Greenville man murdered earlier this year was stabbed 3 times, hit in head several times
Autopsy: Greenville man murdered earlier this year was stabbed 3 times, hit in head several times
POLICE: Child dies after being left in hot car in Jacksonville
POLICE: Child dies after being left in hot car in Jacksonville
123,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spills into Havelock waterway
123,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spills into Havelock waterway