Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Ample sunshine and comfy temperatures expected over the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Daytime heating and clear skies over the viewing area due to a high pressure system, will help to supply additional days of wonderful weather lasting through Labor Day.

With the direct center of the high off to the north and west, we will have a persistent northeasterly flow that should usher in cooler and drier weather into the region. Tonight, expect temperatures to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. For your Sunday, temps will gradually heat up into the 80s.

Afternoon temperatures in the 90s will be the norm next week as each day comes in between 90-93°. The next chance of rain will hold off until Thursday and Friday, largely coming in the form of afternoon heat driven storms.

