Rural communities impacted by Tropical Storm Idalia

Sand Ridge Road in Duplin County
Sand Ridge Road in Duplin County(WITN)
By Celeste Ford
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Idalia made her mark in rural communities in the east Wednesday night.

At least one vehicle ended up in a flooded ditch on Sand Ridge Road in Duplin County.

According to the National Weather Service, Kenansville received 6.1 inches of rain.

Over in nearby, Wallace, the numbers added up to 2.3 inches.

Resident Michelle Kennedy says she is used to this type of weather in North Carolina.

“We are familiar with the flooding so we try to stay prepared in this area stay in stock on water and with our four-wheelers and SUVs just to try to get around so we can make it to work and back,” says Kennedy.

Gavyn Kennedy says he was taken by surprise when the storm came through his neighborhood.

“I was just sitting in my bedroom and just chillin’ and stuff and I heard it get real bad the wind got real bad and everything and the rain and it was going real bad and it was getting rough out there a lot of things flying everywhere,” says Kennedy.

Later in the day crews arrived on Sand Ridge Road to post a “High Water” sign on the road..

Michelle Kennedy says she and her family members live on the road and they are always prepared for events like this.

“We’ve got an overflow on the roads, the water across the roads, we’ve got limbs down it’s just been breezy this morning, still mist and rain but overall thankful to be alive and no damage is done,” says Kennedy.

