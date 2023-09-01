Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case

Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani on Friday pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former President Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

In filing his not guilty plea with the court, the former New York mayor and Trump attorney also waived his right to appear at an arraignment hearing set for Sept. 6. He joins the former president and at least 10 others in forgoing a trip to Atlanta to appear before a judge in a packed courtroom with a news camera rolling.

Trump and Giuliani are among 19 people charged in a sprawling, 41-count indictment that details a wide-ranging conspiracy to thwart the will of Georgia’s voters who had selected Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the case under Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, has said she wants to try all 19 defendants together. But the legal wrangling has already begun in a slew of court filings since the indictment was filed Aug. 14.

Several of those charged have filed motions to try to be tried alone or with a small group of other defendants, while others are trying to move their proceedings to federal court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
The official data and track of Tropical Depression 12 as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Four named storms in the Atlantic with a possible fifth on the way
Rose Glover
Grand jury indicts Greenville mayor pro tem for withdrawing money from dead man’s bank account
An alligator in the yard of WECT viewer Mark Todd
Viewer spots alligator in yard as Idalia passes southeastern N.C.
Power outage
Crews working to restore power in ENC have already restored thousands

Latest News

The official data and track of Tropical Depression 12 as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Four named storms in the Atlantic with a possible fifth on the way
FILE - Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst,...
840,000 Afghans who’ve applied for key US resettlement program still in Afghanistan, report says
Andre Hamilton
Crimestoppers tip leads to Beaufort County drug arrest
FUR BABY FRIDAY PREVIEW
FUR BABY FRIDAY: Want your pet featured on ENC AT THREE on Fridays?
A YouTube star has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke arrested on suspicion of child abuse