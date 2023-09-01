Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

One dead in Craven County shooting

Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff's Office say that they went to a home at 411 Butler...
Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff's Office say that they went to a home at 411 Butler Road about 2:20 p.m. after being called about a shooting there.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after a shooting in Craven County on Friday afternoon.

Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office say that they went to a home at 411 Butler Road about 2:20 p.m. after being called about a shooting there.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a man inside the home who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time, nor is any information on any suspects or arrests.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
The official data and track of Tropical Depression 12 as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Four named storms in the Atlantic with a possible fifth on the way
Rose Glover
Grand jury indicts Greenville mayor pro tem for withdrawing money from dead man’s bank account
An alligator in the yard of WECT viewer Mark Todd
Viewer spots alligator in yard as Idalia passes southeastern N.C.
Power outage
Crews working to restore power in ENC have already restored thousands

Latest News

ECU vs Michigan Preview
ECU vs Michigan Preview
Virtual learning is used a lot more these days since the pandemic forced a lot of classes to be...
Virtual instructional studio introduced to Lenoir Community College
Autopsy: Greenville man murdered earlier this year was stabbed 3 times, hit in head several times
Autopsy: Greenville man murdered earlier this year was stabbed 3 times, hit in head several times
POLICE: Child dies after being left in hot car in Jacksonville
POLICE: Child dies after being left in hot car in Jacksonville