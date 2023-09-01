One dead in Craven County shooting

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after a shooting in Craven County on Friday afternoon.

Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office say that they went to a home at 411 Butler Road about 2:20 p.m. after being called about a shooting there.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a man inside the home who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time, nor is any information on any suspects or arrests.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as we learn more.

