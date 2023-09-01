Advertise With Us
Most of UNC Board of Trustees opposes ACC expansion

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s at least one university board of trustees that isn’t happy about the ACC expansion.

Thursday night, the UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees released a statement opposing the expansion.

It reads:

“The strong majority of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Board of Trustees opposes the proposed expansion of the Atlantic Coast Conference to include Stanford University, the University of California, Berkeley, and Southern Methodist University. Although we respect the academic excellence and the athletic programs of those institutions, the travel distances for routine in-conference competitive play are too great for this arrangement to make sense for our student athletes, coaches, alumni and fans. Furthermore, the economics of this newly imagined transcontinental conference do not sufficiently address the income disparity ACC members face. Without ironclad assurances that the proposed expansion serves the interest of UNC-Chapel Hill, we believe it should be voted down.”

-Statement of David L. Boliek Jr., Chair, UNC-CH Board of Trustees, and John P. Preyer, Vice Chair, UNC-CH BOT

