Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Metal detectors and security cameras headline this year’s new Pitt Co. Fair safety plan

Pitt County Fair sees new safety measures implemented
Pitt County Fair sees new safety measures implemented(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -In just a few weeks, the empty Pitt County fairgrounds will once again be full of adrenaline rushing rides.

However, people will first have to walk through gates with metal detectors and cameras to ensure safe fun.

“We’re zero tolerance and we need to end all of this unnecessary violence,” said Pitt County Fair Executive, Phyllis Ross.

Weapons, gang colors, large purses, and hoodies are among several things banned at this year’s fair.

Ross says this year’s new safety measures stem from fights in back-to-back years, with last year’s teen stabbing being the worst.

“We knew where it was going to happen, and what time because it’s always the same place, time, and night,” Ross said.

Previous recurring violence has led to more strictly enforced security, most notably from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. They briefly touched on this year’s contract with the fair saying:

“We’re meeting with the American Legion Posts next Thursday to finalize our contract for the 2023 Pitt County Fair. Right now, we’re unable to speak on this year’s new safety measures due to the pending contract negotiations. However, we do look forward to another year of community fun with safety at the forefront.”

Pitt County Sheriff's Office

Deputies and private security will be in attendance all week, searching every fairgoer. Ross says it’s a joint effort.

“We have to work together for a solution on how to solve these problems,” Ross said. “It’s going on everywhere, it’s not just the Pitt County Fair.”

Fairgoers will not be able to gather in groups, and if they leave there’s no re-entry.

The fair will begin on September 19 and wrap up on September 24.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Idalia as of the 5 p.m. update from the National...
Idalia loses tropical storm status, rough seas and gusty breezes expected for this evening
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
Rose Glover
Grand jury indicts Greenville mayor pro tem for withdrawing money from dead man’s bank account
Major Chris Worth
UPDATE: Sheriff issues statement on federal indictment of high-ranking Wayne County deputy, retired deputy in fraud scheme
Power outage
Crews working to restore power in ENC have already restored thousands

Latest News

Tripp Smith beats Cancer and returns to the football field for ECU
ECU long snapper Tripp Smith has worked hard to return to the football field after beating Cancer
Most of the facilities of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore will reopen on Friday - but not...
Cape Hatteras National Seashore to reopen most facilities Friday, some areas remain closed
Ocracoke island suffers the impacts from Idalia
Hyde County’s Ocracoke Island suffers Idalia’s impacts
Tonya Foreman
Greenville residents and opponent Tonya Foreman respond to Greenville council member, Rose Glover’s, indictment