Local Greenville businesses prepare for big crowds ahead of ECU Football’s first official game of the season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Football is officially back and it’s not just an exciting time for fans.

Local Greenville businesses are also preparing for the big crowds anticipated to come out for tomorrow’s game.

Geberta Battle, CoCo’s Sports Bar Manager, says, “We think about tailgating and this is what we want for our parking lot. We have the space for it and we definitely want you to come in and try our egg rolls which we are most famous for, and our wings. Today I actually sent out a letter to the team and I let them know that staffing is critical, availability is critical as football season is coming up. I’m just trying to make sure we have everyone in place. Not just servers and bartenders but the kitchen as well.”

Though Tie Breakers has been around for years, Manager Kevin Anderson says, they too are getting ready for this year’s football season.

“We’ve been lucky all summer and have had a good crew stay on. We’ll obviously be staffed up tomorrow, but I mean, we’re used to it. We’ve got employees in the front and back of house who know how to handle this and have been here for years, and then the new ones will jump on and jump right in,” Anderson told WITN.

Anderson also says this is a good time of year for business. “Summertime we slow down and then we count down the days for football season to get back started and that’s what we really get excited for.”

Though business is great this time of year, it’s seeing the community come together to support the Pirates.

Battle told WITN, “To see new faces come to town and really just being able to be a business here to provide that service.”

“It’s just fun, it’s a good time. Tough game, week one so we’ll run with what we can with that but it’s always fun, looking forward to a new football season,” Anderson also says.

As the excitement continues to build ahead of the big kickoff, this year’s season comes with even more anticipation as the new Pirates beer has officially launched.

You can find a cold one at Tie Breakers or you can pick a case up at Food Lion.

The Pirates will take on the Michigan Wolverines tomorrow at noon in Michigan. Our Eric Gullickson will bring you live coverage both on air and online of the big game.

