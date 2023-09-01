Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather building in for the holiday weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Idalia moves further away, the seas and high surf should relax Friday and into the weekend. High pressure will start to gradually build in across the area over the next several days, providing us with ample sunshine and low humidity. A disturbance across the Deep South may increase cloud cover and raise humidity levels Monday and into Tuesday.

By mid to late next week, an incoming disturbance from the Great Lakes may interact with a piece of Idalia’s mid-level circulation, helping to boost rain chances.

