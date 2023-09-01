Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather building in for the holiday weekend

Rough to choppy seas along the coast; Plentiful sunshine Friday
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Jim Howard
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Idalia moves further away, the seas and high surf should relax Friday and into the weekend. High pressure will start to gradually build in across the area over the next several days, providing us with ample sunshine and low humidity. A disturbance across the Deep South may increase cloud cover and raise humidity levels Monday and into Tuesday.

By mid to late next week, an incoming disturbance from the Great Lakes may interact with a piece of Idalia’s mid-level circulation, helping to boost rain chances.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Idalia as of the 5 p.m. update from the National...
Idalia loses tropical storm status, rough seas and gusty breezes expected for this evening
Rose Glover
Grand jury indicts Greenville mayor pro tem for withdrawing money from dead man’s bank account
Power outage
Crews working to restore power in ENC have already restored thousands
The city has closed several streets, while city parks are shut down until a storm assessment is...
UPDATE: Some flooded New Bern streets back open

Latest News

NCEL 08-31-2023
NCEL 08-31-2023
Metal detectors and security cameras headline this year’s new Pitt Co. Fair safety plan
Metal detectors and security cameras headline this year’s new Pitt Co. Fair safety plan
Kinston man faces gun and parole charges after residents complain
Kinston man faces gun and parole charges after residents complain
Cape Hatteras National Seashore to reopen most facilities Friday, some areas remain closed
Cape Hatteras National Seashore to reopen most facilities Friday, some areas remain closed