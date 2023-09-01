Hyde County’s Ocracoke Island suffers Idalia’s impacts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The impacts from Idalia are not as intense as what we saw from Hurricane Dorian four years ago.

However, meteorologists say similarities in the setup of those two could result in similar consequences with sound side flooding.

Ocracoke resident George Roberson showed us flooding on the streets, enough to have both of his feet completely underwater, but it could have been worse. Roberson said,

“I’ve been through quite a few of these storms. it’s no surprise to me that it was coming in, but I’m grateful that it didn’t keep coming in like Dorian did. Dorian was a total shock.”

WITN meteorologist Zach Holder says that even though Idalia is making its exit, areas by the water still need to stay cautious with the effects of Idalia. Holder shared, “Even into Friday, it might be windy, just not as quite windy as it was throughout the day today, and all that wind continues to pile up water, especially at high tides, we could still see some usual trouble spots issues at high water and standing water.”

According to Ocracoke Tourism’s Executive Director Helena Stevens, Ocracoke is experiencing significant flooding and intermittent high winds. the island will keep a close eye on the situation until weather-related issues are resolved.

