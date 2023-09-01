Greenville residents and opponent Tonya Foreman respond to Greenville council member, Rose Glover’s, indictment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville council member and Mayor Pro Tem, Rose Glover, was indicted Wednesday, accused of illegally withdrawing funds from a dead police lieutenant’s bank account.

WITN tried to speak with Glover however, was politely directed to her attorney who we did not hear back from.

Following her indictment, residents WITN spoke to have their concerns.

“It’s very unfortunate. It makes you wonder if the members of our community, the ones who are in charge of making the law and enforcing it, if they are really in it for the right reason,” Greenville Resident, Katya Hernandez says.

According to the indictment, “The false pretense consisted of the following: the defendant withdrew funds from an account owned by Howard Connor at First Citizens Bank and Trust Company representing she had the authority to withdraw the funds when in fact she did not and Howard Connor was deceased.”

The indictment said the activity happened on June 7th and June 11th in 2019. An obituary says Connor was a retired Greenville police lieutenant who died on June 6th, 2019.

Tonya Foreman, who is running against Glover, says regardless of the indictment, her main focus is on serving and lifting those involved up.

“My focus is serving and maintaining a good relationship with the community, so I have the information needed to focus on the issues. It’s just need to really keep everyone lifted in prayer and that’s all stakeholders involved. People can be fickle, but God’s love endures forever and again, I just wish the best for everyone involved,” Foreman told WITN.

When asked about how this would affect the running, Foreman says her main priority is and will always be serving the community. “I’m not weighing that as an option at the end. I’ve done a lot of work in the community, maintained a consistent presence in the community, and serving and so my hope is that my work will speak for me.”

WITN also reached out to other council members for a comment however, were told no or did not hear back.

“The City is aware of the private matter involving Mayor Pro-Tem Rose Glover,” a statement from Greenville Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth read. “Since the case does not pertain to any of Ms. Glover’s actions as a member of the Greenville City Council, the City has no further comment at this time.”

Glover represents District 2 in Greenville and earlier this year filed for re-election.

