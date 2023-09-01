FUR BABY FRIDAY: Want your pet featured on ENC AT THREE on Fridays?

Advertise With Us
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “Fur Baby Friday” where WITN teams up with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina in an effort to find a fur baby a new forever home.

In celebration, we want to feature YOUR FUR BABIES from all across ENC in the show right before the “Fur Baby Friday” segment.

If you would like to have your pet featured, please be sure to SUBMIT A PICTURE HERE!

Also, don’t forget to include the following information with your submission:

-Your name

-Where are you from?

-Your pet’s name

-Little blurb about your pet: Including things like how old and what type of pet? And anything else you’d like to include?

Be sure to view the ABOVE segment for further details about how to get YOUR PET featured during ENC AT THREE on Fridays...

And we look forward to seeing your submissions! :)

FUR BABY FRIDAY PREVIEW
FUR BABY FRIDAY PREVIEW(WITN)

