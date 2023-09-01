FUR BABY FRIDAY: Meet MARGO whose a 3-month-old Pit Bull mix

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In this week’s “Fur Baby Friday,” get ready to meet 3-month-old MARGO whose guessed to be a Pit Bull mix.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina came on WITN’s ENC AT THREE in an effort to help find this sweet pup a forever home...

FUR BABY FRIDAY - MARGO (9.1.2023) (WITN)

And here’s what WITN’s Natalie Parsons has to say about MARGO...

“I can’t get over how --- for a puppy --- Margo is an absolute ham! Morgan Mae with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina said that this sweet pup was so nervous when she first arrived to our studios, but I find that incredibly hard to believe because as soon as Margo & I made eye contact her tail was wagging and I would have never known she was nervous. She’s a pure snuggler looking for someone to love her for life! And the fact that she was an ‘owner surrender’ breaks my heart, but hopefully she is on her way to a forever home. I can tell already that Margo is a complete gem that any person or family would be beyond lucky to call their own.” -Natalie

FUR BABY FRIDAY - MARGO & NATALIE PARSONS (9.1.2023) (WITN)

Watch the FULL SEGMENT above to find out exactly what type of forever home little MARGO would thrive in!

HSEC is also hosting its annual CANINE CRAWL event this October, and WITN’s Natalie Parsons will be there supporting the rescue and cause as Emcee. So be sure to mark your calendar ahead of time!

HSEC's CANINE CRAWL (2023) (WITN)

In this week’s segment, WITN’s Natalie Parsons chats with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan who says that the “Flower Power Fundraiser” is still ongoing through October if you’re still interested in purchasing flowers.

FLOWER POWER FUNDRAISER (WITN)

BUBBLES was featured on “Fur Baby Friday” a few months back and she found herself in need of some life-saving care that the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina could not refuse --- but now the rescue is kindly asking for donations to help with the cost. If you’d like to donate: CLICK HERE!

The HSEC also had to pay for live-saving care for another dog named FRISCO and you can donate to his care: HERE!

