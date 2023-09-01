Advertise With Us
ENC At 3: Charlie & Natalie taste test ECU’s new official craft beer

Charlie and Natalie give the new ECU Pirates Brew a taste test.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As ECU gets ready to square off against nationally ranked Michigan, pirate fans have a new beverage to enjoy while cheering them on.

“Pirates Brew” is now on grocery store shelves and we wanted to know how it tastes!

Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger and Natalie Parsons gave it a taste test on ENC At Three -- Catch the video above!

