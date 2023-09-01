Advertise With Us
Duke Energy donates to Beaufort Community ‘Seed and Sow’ business program

Left to right) Dr. Dave Loope, BCCC president; Jack Dugan, BCCC Small Business Center director,...
Left to right) Dr. Dave Loope, BCCC president; Jack Dugan, BCCC Small Business Center director, and Derrick Remer, district manager | government & community relations at Duke Energy Corporation.(Beaufort County Community College)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A major utility company in Eastern North Carolina is showing its support for local entrepreneurs through a generous donation to Beaufort County Community College’s Small Business Center.

College officials announced Friday that Duke Energy had recently donated $7,500 to the center’s “Seed and Sow” program that gives future or current entrepreneurs a chance to compete for start-up funds as well as learn free skills.

“We are thrilled to have Duke Energy as a key supporter of our ‘Seed and Sow’ program,” said Jack Dugan, director of BCCC’s Small Business Center. “Their generous donation will directly impact the lives of local entrepreneurs and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our community. This partnership exemplifies the positive outcomes that can be achieved when the private sector and educational institutions collaborate to nurture talent and innovation.”

The college said that the “Seed and Sow” program is hosted by the college’s Small Business Center which will have a pitch contest between entrepreneurs for ten of them to win the start-up funds and offers aspiring or expanding small business owners the opportunity to showcase their innovative ideas and business plans in a competitive environment.

According to the community college, each of the ten contest winners will be granted $2,500 to put towards their start-up expenses.

All donated funds, including Duke Energy’s, go towards grants for the winners of the competition.

Officials at the college said that the application process for the “Seed and Sow” Small Business Competition is open now. The pitch contest will not take place until April 2024 but required workshops run through fall and winter 2023. Aspiring entrepreneurs interested in participating are encouraged to contact Jack Dugan, BCCC Small Business Center director at (252) 940-6306 for more information about eligibility criteria, application guidelines, and competition details.

This contest is only open to businesses in Beaufort, Hyde, Washington, and Tyrrell Counties.

