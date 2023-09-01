Advertise With Us
Deputies arrest Newport man on weapon & drug charges

Perry Fisher
Perry Fisher(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A man in the east is facing weapon and drug charges following a month-long investigation by one sheriff’s office.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said that Perry Fisher, 38, of Newport is charged with 15 counts of trafficking cocaine, 4 counts of possession with intent to sell deliver marijuana, 2 counts of sell/deliver, 2 counts of maintaining a vehicle/place/swelling for controlled substance, and 1 count of concealed carry of a firearm.

Deputies said they stopped Fisher this past Tuesday after a controlled buy of trafficking levels of cocaine and marijuana was made.

Other previous drug buys were made from Fisher at his Seascape Mobile Home Park home in Newport, deputies said.

In all, deputies said they seized 5 ounces of cocaine and over 6 ounces of marijuana.

Fisher is being held under a $750,000 secured bond.

