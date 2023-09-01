Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Crimestoppers tip leads to Beaufort County drug arrest

Andre Hamilton
Andre Hamilton(Beaufort County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man featured on Beaufort County Crime Stoppers as a wanted person has been arrested thanks to an anonymous tip to Beaufort County Crime Stoppers.

According to Beaufort County deputies, 41-year-old Andre Hamilton of Aurora was arrested on August 26th after the Crimestoppers tip came in.

Deputies say that they had carried out several controlled purchases of dangerous drugs from Hamilton including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Deputies said they got arrest warrants for Hamilton and that he was featured on Beaufort County Crime Stoppers as a wanted person. leading to the tip which helped them to locate Hamilton and arrest him.

Deputies say they seized methamphetamine from Hamilton as well as enough fentanyl to potentially kill over 6,000 people.

Deputies say they have charged Hamilton with three counts of trafficking in opium or heroin (fentanyl), one count of conspiracy to traffic opium or heroin (fentanyl), one count of trafficking in methamphetamine, misdemeanor parole violation, and an order for arrest for failure to pay child support.

Hamilton is being held in the Beaufort County Jail under a $170,877 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
The official data and track of Tropical Depression 12 as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Four named storms in the Atlantic with a possible fifth on the way
Rose Glover
Grand jury indicts Greenville mayor pro tem for withdrawing money from dead man’s bank account
An alligator in the yard of WECT viewer Mark Todd
Viewer spots alligator in yard as Idalia passes southeastern N.C.
Power outage
Crews working to restore power in ENC have already restored thousands

Latest News

The official data and track of Tropical Depression 12 as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Four named storms in the Atlantic with a possible fifth on the way
FUR BABY FRIDAY PREVIEW
FUR BABY FRIDAY: Want your pet featured on ENC AT THREE on Fridays?
FUR BABY FRIDAY - MARGO & NATALIE PARSONS (9.1.2023)
FUR BABY FRIDAY: Meet MARGO whose a 3-month-old Pit Bull mix
Dayla Timms
POLICE: Child dies after being left in hot car in Jacksonville