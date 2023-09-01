Crimestoppers tip leads to Beaufort County drug arrest

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man featured on Beaufort County Crime Stoppers as a wanted person has been arrested thanks to an anonymous tip to Beaufort County Crime Stoppers.

According to Beaufort County deputies, 41-year-old Andre Hamilton of Aurora was arrested on August 26th after the Crimestoppers tip came in.

Deputies say that they had carried out several controlled purchases of dangerous drugs from Hamilton including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Deputies said they got arrest warrants for Hamilton and that he was featured on Beaufort County Crime Stoppers as a wanted person. leading to the tip which helped them to locate Hamilton and arrest him.

Deputies say they seized methamphetamine from Hamilton as well as enough fentanyl to potentially kill over 6,000 people.

Deputies say they have charged Hamilton with three counts of trafficking in opium or heroin (fentanyl), one count of conspiracy to traffic opium or heroin (fentanyl), one count of trafficking in methamphetamine, misdemeanor parole violation, and an order for arrest for failure to pay child support.

Hamilton is being held in the Beaufort County Jail under a $170,877 secured bond.

