Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base in Connecticut

On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.
On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.(Gray News)
By Jay Kenney and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.

Submarine Base Firefighters Local F-219 confirmed that crews are fighting a blaze that began around 6 a.m.

According to Norwich Firefighters Local 892, two buildings located on the property went up in flames shortly before.

Six fire hoses were reported to be in operation, officials say.

Companies from Groton, New London, Waterford, Mystic, Old Mystic, Gales Ferry and Norwich are responding.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
As of the 5 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, there are three other storms that...
Idalia remains out to sea this weekend; Tracking other storms in the Atlantic
Rose Glover
Grand jury indicts Greenville mayor pro tem for withdrawing money from dead man’s bank account
Power outage
Crews working to restore power in ENC have already restored thousands
The city has closed several streets, while city parks are shut down until a storm assessment is...
UPDATE: Some flooded New Bern streets back open

Latest News

Dash and body cam video shows what happened when he pulled over a car to find a choking baby.
Officer saves choking baby, caught on camera
Saving Graces 4 Felines says Jagger is very active and constantly wants cuddles.
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Jagger
In this photo taken with a drone, debris from homes swept off their lots litters a canal amid...
Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia
FILE - Old growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon river Trail on the Mt. Hood National...
Trump-era rule change allowing the logging of old-growth forests violates laws, judge says