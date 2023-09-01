POLICE: Child dies after being left in hot car in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville woman has been arrested after a 14-month-old child in her care died on Tuesday. Police say the woman left the child in a hot car.

Jacksonville police say that they were sent to The Suburban Extended Stay at 1323 Lejeune Blvd after being called about an unresponsive child.

According to police when they arrived both they and firefighters on the scene tried to save a 14-month-old child that was unresponsive.

Police say the child was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital by Onslow County EMS. The child was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

According to Jacksonville police, the child had been left unattended in a hot vehicle while under the care of 27-year-old Dayla Timms of Jacksonville.

Police say they arrested Timms and charged her with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily harm and was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Police say the child’s death is still under investigation.

