Chef Jeff shares tailgate recipes ahead the start of football season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first football Saturday is upon us here in Eastern Carolina. Though the East Carolina Pirates are playing in Ann Arbor against 2nd-ranked Michigan, game-day festivities are still expected parts here in the east.

Lenoir Community College Culinary Arts Department Head, Jeff Yourdon shared three easy recipes ahead of the tailgating season: braised short ribs, pizza dip, and lettuce wraps.

Chef Jeff’s braised short ribs recipe:

Serves 4

Ingredients:

3 Tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, diced

3 carrots, chopped

8 whole beef short ribs

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup dry red wine (Pinot Noir)

2 1/2 cups low-sodium beef broth

2 Tablespoons tomato paste

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

Method:

In a large Dutch oven or oven-safe pot with a lid, heat one tablespoon of oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and carrots and cook for a few minutes, stirring constantly. Remove veggies to a plate.

Season the ribs with salt and pepper and coat on all sides with flour. Add 2 more tablespoons of oil to the pot and turn the heat to high. Add ribs and brown on all sides, about 45 seconds per side. Remove to a plate.

Add the wine to deglaze the pan. Scrape the bottom of the pan to release any browned bits of flavor. Bring to a boil and cook for 2 minutes. Add beef broth, salt, and freshly ground black pepper. Stir in tomato paste. Taste broth and add additional seasonings, if needed.

Add ribs, veggies, and (whole) sprigs of thyme and rosemary to the pot.

Cover with the lid and place into the oven. Cook at 275 degrees for 4 hours. Ribs should be very tender, nearly falling off the bone.

Remove the pan from the oven and allow rest for 20 minutes, with the lid on, before serving. Skim off any fat that has risen to the top of the liquid, before serving.

Chef Jeff’s pizza dip recipe:

Makes 1 ½ cups

Ingredients:

1 (8-oz.) package of cream cheese, softened

¼ cup sour cream

¾ cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

½ cup cheddar cheese shredded ¼ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon dried basil

1 cup pizza sauce

¼ pepperoni

chips to serve

Method:

If your cream cheese is not soft enough put it in the microwave for about 30 seconds. It needs to be soft enough to blend with sour cream.

Work your cream cheese in the bowl with a spoon to loosen then add all ingredients except the chips and if you want some pepperoni on top.

Mix until all are blended together, you can chill and serve or serve warm out in the oven.

Chef Jeff’s lettuce wraps recipe:

4 servings

Ingredients:

5 cups fresh shiitake mushrooms, loose do not pack

1 ½ pounds thin-cut chicken breast or chicken tenders

2 tablespoons light-colored oil, such as vegetable oil or peanut oil

Coarse salt and coarse black pepper

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1-inch ginger root, finely chopped or grated, optional

1 orange, zested

1/2 red bell pepper, diced small

1 small tin, 6 to 8 ounces, sliced water chestnuts, drained and chopped

3 scallions, chopped

3 tablespoons hoisin

1/2 large head iceberg lettuce, core removed, head quartered

Wedges of navel orange -- platter garnish

Method:

Remove tough stems from mushrooms and brush with a damp towel to clean, Slice mushrooms. Chop chicken into small pieces.

Preheat a large skillet or wok to high.

Add oil to a hot pan. Add chicken to the pan and sear meat by stir-frying for 1 to 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook another minute or two. Add salt and pepper to season, then garlic and ginger. Cook a minute more. Grate zest into pan, add bell pepper bits, chopped water chestnuts, and scallions. Cook another minute, continuing to stir fry the mixture. Add hoisin and toss to coat the mixture evenly. Transfer the hot chopped barbecued chicken to a serving platter and pile the quartered wedges of crisp iceberg lettuce alongside. Add wedged oranges to a platter to garnish. To eat, pile spoonfuls into lettuce leaves, wrap lettuce around fillings, and squeeze an orange wedge over.

East Carolina University’s first game is Saturday. Kick-off is around noon, and the game can be streamed on Peacock. Live reports from Michigan will be on WITN.

If you tailgate this weekend, be sure to send a picture to WITN’s Carolina Camera for viewing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.