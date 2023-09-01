Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and mild temps the staple of the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With Idalia drifting further into the Atlantic, our skies will remain mostly sunny over the next several days. A high pressure system will set up to our north over Ohio, not only locking in the sunshine, but giving us a steady flow of cooler air for today, tomorrow and at least the first half of Sunday. North to northeasterly winds will blow in around 10 to 15 mph today before slowly relaxing on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s today, the low 80s by Saturday and the mid 80s by Sunday. Labor Day, ironically, will mark the return of summer time heat as highs bounce back into the low 90s with humidity slowly creeping back into the East as well.

Afternoon temperatures in the 90s will be the norm next week as each day comes in between 90-93°. The next chance of rain will hold off until Thursday and Friday, largely coming in the form of afternoon heat driven storms.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.