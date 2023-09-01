Cape Hatteras National Seashore temporarily closes stretch of beach after post-storm assessment

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) temporarily closed a stretch of beach this afternoon between the Buxton Beach Access and the area of the Buxton jetties.

Seashore staff said that they implemented the closure after substantial post-storm beach erosion was found and reports of a strong smell of fuel were received from visitors.

Beach erosion caused by distant Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Idalia this week has exposed potentially hazardous infrastructure from a former military site at the end of Old Lighthouse Road in Buxton.

Seashore visitors are asked to stay out of the closed section of the beach until the area is further assessed and reopened for public use.

