Cape Hatteras National Seashore to reopen most facilities Friday, some areas remain closed

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore), Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial plan to reopen most facilities at their normal time on Friday.

Officials say that while conditions associated with Tropical Storm Idalia are improving, standing water and sand on many roads continue to be a hazard for travelers on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

Officials also warned that ocean overwash is likely to occur along vulnerable portions of Highway 12 during high tide cycles this evening and that high water levels may happen through multiple tide cycles through Saturday morning. Officials are also warning visitors not to drive through vulnerable areas around high tide this evening should be avoided.

Vulnerable portions of N.C. Highway 12 includes:

Ocracoke Island – along a two-mile stretch of highway south of off-road vehicle ramp 59

Southern Hatteras Island – between the villages of Hatteras and Frisco

Central Hatteras Island – along the northern boundary of Buxton and along Ocean View Drive in Avon

Northern Hatteras Island – along N.C. Highway 12, old N.C. Highway 12 and several side streets in northern Rodanthe, and between the Pea Island Visitor Center and Basnight Bridge.

Travelers should monitor road conditions at https://drivenc.gov.

Two campgrounds remain closed

Seashore officials said Thursday that Cape Point and Ocracoke campgrounds will remain closed for the time being due to the significant amount of rainfall over a short period of time making most of the campsites at both facilities unusable.

Seashore officials said that the Oregon Inlet and Frisco campgrounds will reopen at 3 p.m. on September 1, for those with reservations.

Campground reservations and payments for campsites can be made at www.recreation.gov.

Rodanthe Beach is still dangerous

Seashore officials are asking visitors to continue to avoid the beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive until ocean conditions improve.

Beach Driving

According to Seashore officials, the next two high tide cycles are expected to create unfavorable beach driving conditions. Drivers should use caution if attempting to travel along off-road vehicle routes on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

Officials say that visitors can check http://go.nps.gov/beachaccess for current beach access information.

Educational Programs and Bodie Island Lighthouse Climbing

Educational programs and Bodie Island lighthouse climbing opportunities return to normal schedules on Friday, September 1st.

Fort Raleigh National Historic Site

Educational programs resume at normal times on Friday, September 1st. Officials say visitors should check the park’s calendar for the full schedule.

Wright Brothers National Memorial

Wright Brothers National Memorial reopens at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 1st. Officials say visitors should check the park’s calendar for a listing of educational programs.

