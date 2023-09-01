Advertise With Us
Autopsy: Greenville man murdered last year was stabbed 3 times, hit in the head several times

By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are learning more about a Greenville man’s murder back in January.

34-year-old Broderick Harris was dropped off at ECU Health Medical Center with stab wounds on January 6, according to police.

He later died at the hospital.

An autopsy confirms Harris was stabbed three times, twice in the torso and once in the left side of his back. He was also hit on the left side of his head once and multiple times on the right side.

It says the cause of his death is a stab wound to the torso.

35-year-old George Tyson III was arrested in Kinston in connection to the murder.

Police said Harris was stabbed during a dispute.

