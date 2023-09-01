123,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spills into Havelock waterway

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A city in the east is warning of wastewater overflow that happened during Tropical Storm Idalia’s pass.

Havelock officials said that there was a discharge of 123,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from a manhole on Pineview Street and another at the corner of Webb Boulevard and Highway 70.

We’re told the wastewater spilled into the waters at Joe’s Branch.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality was told of the spill and is looking into according to the city.

