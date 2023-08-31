Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and wind increases overnight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain becomes heavier overnight and the wind will pick up too. The center of Idalia is still expected to head back over water and stay south of ENC through Thursday. The forecast hasn’t changed much. Tornadoes will be possible along the coast through sunrise Thursday. Heavy rain and wind pick up overnight and continue into Thursday. 2-4″ still expected inland, 4-8″ along the coast with isolated areas of more. Winds will be 20-30 mph sustained inland with gusts up to 35mph. On the coast, winds will be stronger. 30-40 mph sustained with gusts up to 55 mph, especially on the Outer Banks. The highest winds may not develop until the center of Idalia has passed by and winds switch to the north. Gusts could approach 60 mph on Hatteras Island. Even as the rain leaves, wind will stick around longer and slowly decrease late Thursday. Most spots will see 1-3 feet of storm surge during high tide. Areas up the Pamlico, Neuse, or around the Pamlico Sound could see up to 2-4 feet. As winds switch to the north, temperatures will start to fall. The 60s are expected for many locations and temperatures stay very comfortable into the weekend. It’ll take several days for humidity and heat to return.

