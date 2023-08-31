Where can I watch ECU vs. Michigan on Saturday?

ANN ARBOR, M.I. (WITN) - Are you hoping to watch the ECU Pirates pull off a stunner against Michigan on Saturday?

In order to catch the game on Saturday, you’ll need NBC’s Peacock app on your smart TV or other device.

Kickoff in Ann Arbor, Michigan is at noon.

WITN Sports Director Eric Gullickson will be in Ann Arbor and have live reports previewing the game starting Friday on ENC At 3.

