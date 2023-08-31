Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Where can I watch ECU vs. Michigan on Saturday?

ECU head football coach Mike Houston
ECU head football coach Mike Houston(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, M.I. (WITN) - Are you hoping to watch the ECU Pirates pull off a stunner against Michigan on Saturday?

In order to catch the game on Saturday, you’ll need NBC’s Peacock app on your smart TV or other device.

Kickoff in Ann Arbor, Michigan is at noon.

WITN Sports Director Eric Gullickson will be in Ann Arbor and have live reports previewing the game starting Friday on ENC At 3.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Idalia as of the 11 a.m. update from the National...
As Idalia exits, northerly winds remain strong
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
Rose Glover
Grand jury indicts Greenville mayor pro tem for withdrawing money from dead man’s bank account
Major Chris Worth
UPDATE: Sheriff issues statement on federal indictment of high-ranking Wayne County deputy, retired deputy in fraud scheme
Power outage
Crews working to restore power in ENC have already restored thousands

Latest News

Power outage
Crews working to restore power in ENC have already restored thousands
An alligator in the yard of WECT viewer Mark Todd
Viewer spots alligator in yard as Idalia passes southeastern N.C.
The city has closed several streets, while city parks are shut down until a storm assessment is...
Several streets, parks closed in New Bern due to Idalia
Several streets, parks closed in New Bern due to Idalia
Several streets, parks closed in New Bern due to Idalia