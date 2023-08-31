Advertise With Us
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun

The full-sized Watusi bull is named “Howdy Doody.” (NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA via CNN)
By News Channel Nebraska Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Police in Nebraska pulled over a driver with an unusual passenger: a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody.”

The Norfolk Police Division responded to a call around 10 a.m. Wednesday of a man driving on 275 with a Watusi bull in his passenger seat.

“The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it,” said Police Capt. Chad Reiman. “They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that actually fit inside the vehicle.”

And the vehicle was big enough – well, technically.

The driver was identified as Lee Meyer, of Neligh. The bull’s name is Howdy Doody. Meyer was pulled over by police in a routine traffic stop.

“The officer wrote him some warnings. There were some citable issues with that situation. The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and to leave the city,” Reiman said.

Meyer and Howdy Doody headed back home. No one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2023 News Channel Nebraska via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

