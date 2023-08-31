Upward Sports promoting the discovery of Jesus through basketball & cheerleading programs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Upward Sports fall season is about to kick-off with registration starting on Friday, September 1st.

The season is its basketball (K5 through 6th grade) and cheerleading (K4 through 6th grade) programs.

Early registration is from Friday, September 1 through Saturday, September 30, and the cost is $95 per child.

It’s important to note that you do get a discount if you enroll more than one child into the program:

$10-off your second child, $10-off your third child, $10-off your fourth child and above.

If you’re an ATHLETE wanting to play in either of the Upward Sports basketball or cheerleading programs, CLICK HERE to register...

Or if you’d liked to VOLUNTEER for the Upward Sports basketball or cheerleading programs, CLICK HERE to sign-up!

The Upward Sports Director Rick Cannon stopped by WITN’s “ENC AT THREE” to tell us all about how this is not your typical sports league, and you can view the FULL segment above!

