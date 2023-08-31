Tropical Storm Jose forms in the central Atlantic; Katia could soon follow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Jose has formed about 700 miles east of Bermuda. The track of the storm points nearly straight northward, and with it being squeezed by Hurricane Franklin, it will likely be a short lived storm. The Hurricane Center projects the system dying out Friday morning. Needless to say, Jose will have zero impact on the U.S.

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Jose as of the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. (WITN Weather)

Two other disturbances are currently being monitored by the Hurricane Center. The first is quite close to Jose, sitting about 100 miles to the west of the newly formed tropical storm. It has a low (30%) chance of tropical development over the next seven days. The second is about 75 miles off the coast of Africa and has a high chance (70%) of tropical development over the next 48 hours. Neither of these systems currently pose any sort of threat to the U.S.

