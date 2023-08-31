Surf City sees gusty winds and recurring rainfall as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Surf City is starting to see the beginning impacts of Tropical Storm Idalia as gusty winds and recurring rainfall picks up.

“We’re encouraging our residents and visitors to have a plan, make a kit, and be prepared for whatever might come our way,” said Kyle Breuer, Surf City Town Manager.

Surf City could see between four and eight inches of rain, according to WITN meterologists.

Vactioner Tony Smith says he wasn’t phased by the news that Idalia was headed near the coast.

“We got to go home from work early and they’re like we’re going to have hurricane,” Smith said. “I was like oh cool.”

Many come to Surf City for the beach, but Breuer says the water is dangerous with Idalia coming.

“Encouraging to stay out of the water until those conditions improve,” Breuer said.

Despite the town’s message, some still decided to go surfing and swimming on the water.

“It’s just second nature, you’re strapped to a flotation device,” said Fisher Vreuls, Surf City resident. “In my opinion, there’s really no risk.”

“I plan on surfing through the storm,” said Erika Vreuls, Surf City resident.

WITN meteorologists believe flash flooding is the main threat, but Surf City is prepared for all possibilities.

As conditions continue to potential worsen, Breuer says seeking shelter is vital.

