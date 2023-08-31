Advertise With Us
Several streets, parks closed in New Bern due to Idalia

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Idalia has caused some flooding in New Bern.

The city has closed several streets, while city parks are shut down until a storm assessment is completed.

  • Oaks Road is closed from Court to Neuse Drive and from Simmons to Glenburnie Drive
  • East Front Street at the traffic circle is closed from Broad to Change Street
  • South Front Street loop behind Tryon Palace is closed
  • South Front Street from East Front Street to Craven Street is closed

