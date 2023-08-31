Several streets, parks closed in New Bern due to Idalia

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Idalia has caused some flooding in New Bern.

The city has closed several streets, while city parks are shut down until a storm assessment is completed.

Oaks Road is closed from Court to Neuse Drive and from Simmons to Glenburnie Drive

East Front Street at the traffic circle is closed from Broad to Change Street

South Front Street loop behind Tryon Palace is closed

South Front Street from East Front Street to Craven Street is closed

