Several streets, parks closed in New Bern due to Idalia
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Idalia has caused some flooding in New Bern.
The city has closed several streets, while city parks are shut down until a storm assessment is completed.
- Oaks Road is closed from Court to Neuse Drive and from Simmons to Glenburnie Drive
- East Front Street at the traffic circle is closed from Broad to Change Street
- South Front Street loop behind Tryon Palace is closed
- South Front Street from East Front Street to Craven Street is closed
